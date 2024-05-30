Surprise Euro outfit moving towards ‘dream’ transfer of Barcelona star Ilkay Gundogan

Galatasaray are taking steps towards the 'dream' signing of Ilkay Gundogan

Galatasaray are reportedly taking their first steps towards the transfer of Ilkay Gundogan by meeting with his brother and agent to discuss the move, which would be a “dream” for the club.

Gundogan has spent the last year with Barcelona, and while he was 32 upon arrival, he is certainly not slowing down. The last of seven seasons spent at Manchester City saw the midfielder net 11 goals and provide seven assists in all competitions.

That was on the way to picking up medals in the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

While team honours eluded Gundogan in his first season at Barcelona, he certainly pulled his weight, scoring five times and assisting a further 14 goals.

He could be in line with an even more successful season next time around.

While Xavi is clearly a good coach, given he led Barca to the La Liga title last season, the new boss, Hansi Flick, will be well suited to Gundogan.

Indeed, the midfielder played under him for Germany, and was handed the captain’s armband.

But if Galatasaray have anything to do with it, Gundogan won’t get the chance to play under Flick again.

DON’T MISS: The key contract details of every Barcelona first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents

Galatasaray hoping to realise ‘dream’ transfer

Indeed, the club’s president Dursun Ozbek has revealed he dreams of having the German midfielder in his side.

“We need to sign about three players to compete in the Champions League. Maybe it’s time to try to complete my dream signing: Ilkay Gündogan,” he said.

Now, he is trying to bring Gundogan to Galatasaray.

Indeed, reports in Spain suggest the president is preparing to meet with the midfielder’s brother and agent to discuss the possibility of a move to the Turkish outfit.

Gundogan wants to stay for Flick

However, it already looks as if the answer he will get has been given.

That’s as it’s reported Gundogan plans to reject any approach to leave Barcelona at the moment.

It’s said he feels he owes Flick for giving him the Germany captaincy, and he’s therefore motivated to succeed under him for the coming campaign.

That said, it is suggested a move to Turkey could be on the cards down the line.

READ MORE: Barcelona transfers: FIVE players Hansi Flick could target for reunions after working with before