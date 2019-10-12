Surgery a success for Fabianski as West Ham lay-off is confirmed

West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has undergone surgery on his torn hip muscle.

The 34-year-old Poland international faces three months on the sidelines after suffering the injury while taking a goal kick against Bournemouth a fortnight ago.

Hammers chairman David Gold revealed the procedure to fix the club’s reigning Player of the Year’s muscle had been a success.

Gold said on Twitter: “Just to update you all, the surgery on Lukasz Fabianski’s hip went as planned this morning in London.

“He will hopefully be discharged later today. Speedy recovery Lukasz.”

Manuel Pellegrini‘s side, eighth going into the international break, will now be working hard with Fabianski over his recovery, with the Pole not expected to feature for the first team again until January.