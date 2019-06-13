Surprise candidate emerges as possible Sarri replacement at Chelsea

Chelsea have reportedly added Red Bull chief Ralf Rangnick to their list of potential replacements for Maurizio Sarri this summer.

Sarri has agreed a deal to join Juventus after just one season in the Premier League, although the Italian giants are yet to meet Chelsea’s demands for compensation.

However, that has not stopped the Blues stepping up their search for Sarri’s replacement – with Rangnick now being considered, according to German newspaper Bild.

The 60-year-old, who has been linked with the Everton job in the past, is leaving his role as Leipzig boss manager this summer.

Rangnick has agreed to become head of sports development for Red Bull, where he is expected to work closely with Brazilian club Bragantino and New York Red Bulls.

However, the report goes on to add that he could be tempted by a move to the Premier League and is willing to consider coaching positions.

Chelsea have already held initial talks with club legend Frank Lampard over a potential return to Stamford Bridge, while Massimiliano Allegri and Ajax manager Erik ten Hag are also targets.

Rangnick, who has also managed Schalke and Hoffenheim, led RB Leipzig to a third-place finish in the Bundesliga last season, while they also lost the German Cup final 3-0 to Bayern Munich.

