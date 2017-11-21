Surprise name enters race to land top Man Utd target from Arsenal

Manchester United will not only face competition from Barcelona for Mesut Ozil but from a German outfit as well, according to reports.

The Arsenal playmaker is expected to move on in 2018, whether it’s for a relatively cheap fee in January or on a free in the summer, and it is well documented that both United and Barca are keen on landing the German international.

However, a surprise new suitor has now entered the frame to sign the Ozil, with Bundesilga outfit Schalke confirming that they would love to bring the 29-year-old back to the club where it all started.

Ozil made just 30 league appearances for Schalke before heading to Werder Bremen, Real Madrid and then making a home for himself with the Gunners in 2013.

But speaking to Kicker, Schalke chief Clemens Tonnies said that the club will explore the opportunity to bring back Ozil, who was back to his best in the win at Tottenham, as his return ‘would be a nice story’.

“I can imagine a return quite well. If there would be a possibility we would think about it. His return would be a nice story. But it won’t happen next summer.

“The quality of the contract has to be good, I’m convinced they love the club, they love the team,’ Arsene Wenger, speaking after the victory, said of Ozil and Alexis Sanchez. ‘I believe they want to stay but other top clubs are out there, who offer good contracts as well.”

The best Gunners news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Arsenal Facebook page.