Surprise name on 5-man Manchester United manager shortlist

Marco Rose is the surprise name on Manchester United’s managerial shortlist, according to a report.

The Sun exclusively report that the 42-year-old Red Bull Salzburg boss is a live contender to replace Jose Mourinho permanently at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been handed the reins until the end of the season and the report claims the Norwegian is also a contender to be handed the full-time job at the end of the season.

The list also includes Zinedine Zidane, Laurent Blanc and United’s preferred choice – Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentinian is widely believed to be United’s top target but executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is putting together a list of alternatives, just in case United fail to lure the Spurs boss next summer.

And Rose is a shock contender and “admired” in the United boardroom after leading Red Bull Salzburg to the Austrian title in his first season.

Rose also has Red Bull 14 points clear at the top this season after 18 games and the club also made it to the semi-final of last season’s Europa League before being beaten by Marseille.