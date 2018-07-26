Surprise Newcastle twist as Rafa Benitez’s £6m buy-out clause expires

Rafael Benitez’s £6million buyout clause at Newcastle has expired – although it could now cost rivals more to lure him from St James’ Park.

The Toon chief’s contract contained a set fee – the equivalent of one year’s salary – which any club would have to pay if they wanted to appoint him.

However, that is no longer valid now that the 58-year-old has entered the last 12 months of his three-year contract, according to the report in The Sun.

Indeed, clubs now hoping to snare the Spanish tactician would have to negotiate a compensation package with Toon owner Mike Ashley – and the report claims that he would now demand in excess of £6m.

The terms of the contract the former Liverpool and Chelsea boss signed in May 2016 also stated that he would have to pay Newcastle £6m himself if he quit.

And that aspect has NOT changed, despite the fact that Benitez is now into the last year of his deal.

The report goes on to state that Benitez believes ‘he has been hamstrung by the clauses which were written into his contract two years ago’ and has since sacked the agent who negotiated it.

Benitez is increasingly unhappy at Newcastle because of Ashley’s lack of investment in the club and has turned down the offer of a one-year extension to his contract, as well as a new five-year deal.

As things stand, Benitez is likely to stay in charge this season and then walk away for free next summer.