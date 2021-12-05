Liverpool are looking into a potential transfer for Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, according to reports.

Bazunu is currently on loan at Portsmouth from Man City, whom he joined from Shamrock Rovers in 2019. Despite being a teenager, he already had some senior appearances to his name in the Republic of Ireland. Since moving to England, he has been working his way through the ranks.

Last season, City loaned him to Rochdale, where he made 29 appearances in League One. This year, he is playing in the third tier again, for Portsmouth.

The 19-year-old is impressing and has even earned 10 caps for his country at senior level as a result.

One of the players he is competing with for the national team is Liverpool backup Caoimhin Kelleher. And according to a report from the Sunday Mirror, he could end up taking Kelleher’s place at club level as well.

It is claimed that Liverpool are among the clubs looking at Bazunu as a long-term solution.

The Reds have Alisson Becker as their number one and will for years to come. But behind him in the pecking order, they will want to make sure they have the right option.

Now, Bazunu could be under consideration if City cannot give him guarantees over his long-term future there.

As things stand, they are aiming to secure his services with a new contract. His current deal runs until 2024, but they are already working on an extension.

Like if he was to move to Liverpool, he would be behind a Brazilian star if he was to return to the Etihad Stadium. Ederson will take some dislodging from the starting role there.

But Bazunu is outlining his potential at a young age and will be keen to step up at some point.

Liverpool make contact with promising defender

Liverpool’s transfer plans have been hard to predict in recent years. They only made one signing in the summer, which was Ibrahima Konate.

But they are continually linked with players of varying pedigree. As well as top talents, they regularly seem to have an eye to the future.

Their interest in Bazunu could be one example of that. So too could reports of interest in a 22-year-old defender who is impressing for Barcelona.

Reports in Spain during the week claimed Liverpool have stepped up the chase for centre-back Ronald Araujo.

Indeed, they have made contact with the player and his representatives, touching base over key areas.

Liverpool, led by sporting director Michael Edwards, have offered to double his wages to €6million (£5million) per year.

What’s more, on behalf of Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, they have given Araujo assurances over a key role at Anfield. The defender would reportedly be guaranteed regular action in Liverpool’s rotatable back line.

Ultimately, the ambition of a proper trophy hunt under Klopp has attracted the player’s attention.

However, Barcelona still want to convince him to stay as his contract runs out in the summer of 2023. If they cannot do so, they would want to sell him next summer to avoid the risk of losing him for free.

