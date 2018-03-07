Surprise suitor leads Arsenal, Spurs, Liverpool for Germany star

Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool look set to miss out on top summer target Max Meyer, according to a report in the German media.

German publication Bild report Atletico are favourites to sign the 22-year-old when his contract with the German side ends in June.

Diego Simeone needs to add some depth to his squad and he is quoted in the Daily Mail as saying Meyer “would assist in rejuvenating” his older squad.

Meyer, who has played as a holding midfielder this season for Domenico Tedesco, turned down a new contract last year and he has now turned his back on an improved offer.

Bild recently claim Schalke have offered him a £5million-a-year deal to make him the club’s highest earner.

However, last week sporting executive Christian Heidel says the offer has been refused.

“Max Meyer’s agents, on Jan. 12, received an offer limited until Feb. 15, and on Feb. 15 informed us via email that Max has turned down the offer because of the time limit,” Heidel told Der Westen.

Premier League trio Arsenal, Spurs and Liverpool have all been tipped up as potential suitors for Meyer, but it seems LaLiga looms for the in-demand Germany midfielder.

