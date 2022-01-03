Surprise update as Russell Martin plots Swansea raid over former club

No official bid has been made by Swansea City for MK Dons stars Andrew Fisher and Matt O’Riley, per reports.

The League One duo have been heavily linked with a move that would see them reunited with former boss Russell Martin. It had even been reported that an agreement had already been agreed to sign ‘keeper Fisher for the South Wales side. However, a local journalist has insisted no official bid has been made yet.

Sports Editor of the MK Citizen Toby Lock tweeted: “As it stands though (Monday 3/1 in case this ages badly!) I understand there haven’t been any bids for either player for any club.”

While discussions could be ongoing ‘unofficially’, it seems unlikely a deal will be completed this week.

It had previously been reported that O’Riley could become a Swans player as soon as Wednesday.

However with no offer on the table, this no longer seems to be the case.

Fisher is believed to be targeted by both Swansea and Huddersfield Town, with Swans at an advantage given Martin’s link to the club.

Both players have been key figures for the Dons this season, missing just three league games between them.

And while MK Dons will be in no rush to lose the influential duo, manager Liam Manning will be conscious his side have enough time to find replacements if a deal was to go through.

Manager insists he doesn’t want further delays to games

Martin is hopeful his FA Cup tie against Southampton can go ahead, despite COVID cases within his camp.

Swansea have seen their last four games postponed, and are now without a game since 11th December.

And Martin insisted while his squad is tight, he still wants the match-up against Premier League opposition to go ahead.

He told BBC Sport: “Hopefully we are over the worst of it.

“The last time I spoke [just before Christmas] we had just a couple of cases, but that rose a lot in the few days after that.

“We had to shut the training ground down for five days because of the outbreak, on governmental advice.

“We then came back in just after Christmas and the guys have trained three days since then. That was with 10 players, which has since risen to 12.”

