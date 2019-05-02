Surprising twist in Real Madrid pursuit of Tottenham star Eriksen

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to hold out in their pursuit of Tottenham star Christian Eriksen so they can eventually land him on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Bernabeu, as manager Zinedine Zidane looks to overhaul his squad this summer after a hugely disappointing season.

Reports on Wednesday suggested that Real were lining up a £130million move for the Dane, but The Sun now claims that they are ready to bid their time and get Eriksen for nothing in 2020.

Spurs chief Mauricio Pochettino is desperate to keep the playmaker and tie him down to a new deal, although talks are yet to be held.

Indeed, after Eriksen scored the winner against Brighton recently, the Argentine revealed that was hoping to sit down with him at the end of the season.

“We are open to talk,” he said. “The end of the season is so close. We must focus on trying to achieve the things that we want.

“It’s a very special situation. Christian is a special person and we’re all different.

“Timing for him and the club and agreeing something are maybe different to other players.

“Christian and us are so close and it’s not long until the end of the season now and it’s about being focused on the end of the season.

“I hope and I wish Christian can be with us in the future.”

But despite his best efforts, it would appear that Real are ready to push forward in their pursuit of the player – even if it is in 2020, while they also want Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

