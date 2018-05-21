Suso confirms release clause and admits his desire to return Liverpool

Former Liverpool star Suso has spoken of his fondness of his time at Anfield – and admits he would be one day keen to return to Merseyside.

The Spanish star was allowed to leave Liverpool in January 2015 and has since gone on to become one of the star men at AC Milan, scoring 15 and assisting 26 in 95 appearances for the club.

Still only 24, the Spaniard is regularly linked with a return to Anfield but despite speaking of his affection towards Liverpool, he appears content with life at the San Siro.

Speaking to The Guardian, the former Cadiz prodigy insisted he is “very happy” at Milan, though could be tempted back to Anfield one day in the future.

“In a sense I became a man before I became a footballer,” Suso said. “It was very hard with the lifestyle and language. But to this day I remember everything.

“I did not play that much but I got to know Steven Gerrard and be a team-mate of players such as Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho and Jamie Carragher.

“I’ll never forget my experience at Liverpool. Premier League football is different, I would call it special.

“I would like to play for Liverpool again some day. I grew up there and it is a big club.”

When asked if that could be this summer, Suso continued: “When I was a kid I watched the great players who wore the shirt, and now to be playing here is incredible. I am proud to be able to play for Milan, and one day I’ll be able to tell my son: ‘Your father played for Milan.’

“I’m very happy at Milan. Always when there are rumours about me leaving I reiterate that I am happy here and I think the club is with me. I have a release clause and that was something both the club and my agent wanted.

Liverpool, however, are said to be chasing Nabil Fekir and will push ahead with talks after Saturday’s Champions League final.

