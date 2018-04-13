Suso negates Liverpool talk as rumours grow over €40m return

AC Milan playmaker Suso has been quick to deny talk he could return to Liverpool this summer after a report suggested he had emerged as a prime target for Jurgen Klopp.

The Spain international was allowed to leave the Reds for a nominal fee back in 2015 after failing to win over then-boss Brendan Rodgers.

But since joining Milan, the 24-year-old has been in brilliant form and has really caught the eye this season, scoring eight goals and earning a first senior international cap back in November.

And with a €40million exit clause in his contract, it’s been suggested Suso could make a return to Liverpool as Klopp looks for a permanent replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who was allowed to join Barcelona for £142million in January.

And Spanish newspaper Marca believes Klopp and Liverpool’s management have already held talks about triggering the player’s exit fee and bringing him back to Merseyside.

However, Suso has been quick to shoot down the rumours and, speaking on his Instagram account, appears settled with the Serie A giants.

“I recently signed an important renewal,” he wrote.

“I think about the pitch and my agent thinks about the transfer market. I’ve read everything: rumours, desires, supposed negotiations and inaccuracies. Let me try to clarify.

“Firstly: I don’t care about the release clause, on the pitch counts and in these five months we have to be protagonists.

“Secondly: a historic and special club like Milan deserves respect, they’ve focused on me and invested a lot.

“Thirdly: in any case, my desire would count, and only my desire. For now I only want to stay here, everything else is just chatter.

“Forza Milan, Suso.”

