Suso opens up on decision to quit Liverpool for Milan

Former Liverpool star Suso has been talking about his decision to quit the Reds and move to AC Milan and has explained why his decision has been vindicated.



Spanish star Suso was brought to the club by Rafael Benitez and rose through the ranks before becoming part of Brendan Rodgers’ first-team squad in 2012/13.

However, he struggled to build on his early hype and spent the 2013/14 season on loan in La Liga with Almeria, before he was eventually sold to AC Milan, who paid a €1.3million compensatory fee for the player in January 2015.

Suso spent his first full season in Italy on loan again – this time at Genoa – but he has emerged as a regular at the San Siro this season, playing seven times in Serie A and scoring one goal.

Speaking about his decision to leave Liverpool for Italy, Suso told the Serie A club’s TV channel: “My arrival to Milan? I had six to seven months left on my contract with Liverpool and I had to sign a new contract but the offer was not what I wanted. And while I was waiting, the possibility to come to Milan arrived.

“I believe that when a club this important wants you then you can’t have doubts, it was the right choice.

“I’m fine here, I think that I’m not missing anything, maybe I’d like to have my family closer but they come to visit me and I’m fine with my girlfriend. Honestly, I don’t miss anything [about Liverpool].”