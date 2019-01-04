Suspicious Lyon decision gives Liverpool, Chelsea £60m Fekir hope

Liverpool and Chelsea have both been given fresh hope after Lyon chose to leave Nabil Fekir out of their squad for this weekend’s game.

The playmaker almost joined Liverpool in the summer and was pictured in a red shirt, before a £60million transfer fell through over concerns Liverpool had with Fekir’s medical.

Since then Fekir has continued to impress with five goals and four assists in Ligue 1 and Chelsea have reportedly registered their interest.

French outlet L’Equipe recently suggested that Real Madrid were keen on landing Fekir, but Lyon are understood to be ready to offer him a new deal on improved terms.

Fekir recently told French radio station RMC: “With regards to an extension, I’ll meet the president.”

Asked about staying at Lyon, he said: “Why not?”

He also did not completely ruled out a move in the new year: “Not at the moment but in football, nothing can be predicted in advance.”

Now, in a stunning development, it has emerged that Lyon have left captain Fekir out of their squad for their French Cup clash this weekend.

Just days into the transfer window, the 25-year-old has been omitted from the squad for the clash with fifth-tier Bourges Foot.

Manager Bruno Genesio is expected to rest players for the game, however most of the other key players at the club have made his squad, with Tanguy Ndombele, Houssem Aouar and Bertrand Traore – all linked with January exits – involved.

Graeme Souness meanwhile suggested Liverpool should still look for a creative player like Fekir following their defeat to Man City on Thursday.

“I think it’s plain that Jurgen sees that’s an area that he needs to strengthen,” Souness said.

“He signed two and tried to get Fekir from Lyon.

“That would have been three midfield players he would have got from the start of the season, [but] they didn’t get him.”