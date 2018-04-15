Sutton explains why £20m Celtic star can flourish under Mourinho

Kieran Tierney has all the tools required to become a successful star at Manchester United, according to former Celtic star and BT Sports pundit Chris Sutton.

The Bhoys full-back is on a list of potential candidates to succeed Luke Shaw at Old Trafford this summer, with the former Southampton man expected to be moved on after failing to win over his manager.

And Sutton believes the player is destined for bigger and better things and is more than capable of proving a hit should a move to Old Trafford come to fruition.

“One thing that stands out straight away with Kieran Tierney is his personality,” Sutton said. “He’s only 20, but has already captained Scotland.

“He’s level-headed, hard-working and very likeable. And he’s a grafter, someone who works hard for the team.

“It doesn’t surprise me Manchester United are after him. He’s a Jose Mourinho-type player.

“He really caught the eye in Europe last season and, amazingly, only Sporting Lisbon goalkeeper Rui Patricio has played more minutes in any top division across the world this season.

“He’s extremely solid in defence, makes good decisions and can play anywhere across the backline.

“He can improve. His final ball could be better and his attacking contribution is not as outstanding as it was last season.

“That said, he is a top young talent with the mentality to make those improvements and United would be lucky to have him.”

Tierney, rated at £20million, will reportedly be watched by Manchester United scouts on Sunday when Celtic tackle Old Firm rivals Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

