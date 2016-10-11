Sutton says ‘cantankerous’ Strachan doesn’t want Scotland job

Chris Sutton believes Scotland manager Gordon Strachan’s “rude” manner with the media shows that he “doesn’t want to be there any more”.

Strachan is under pressure having failed to lead the national team to the expanded 24-team European Championship finals in the summer, while a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Lithuania on Saturday has heaped further scrutiny upon the 59-year-old.

BBC pundit Sutton, who was sold by Strachan when the Scot was in charge at Celtic, criticised the manager’s team selections and his demeanour with the press.

“He has been rude, he’s been cantankerous and I just feel he doesn’t want to be there any more and he is showing that in every interview,” Sutton told BBC 5Live.

“That’s his body language and I think he wants out.

“I think his comments in the summer were appalling.

“He said that Scotland were a nation of scared footballers and I think of the impact that would have had on the players at that time… they would have been totally disgruntled by that.

“I think he’s losing credibility with the fans. I don’t agree that a lot of fans are still on his side.

“Gordon Strachan said Scotland don’t have big stars like Gareth Bale and then the Scottish fans see Iceland, they see Northern Ireland, they see Wales and their performance and think we want a piece of that.

Strachan selected Chris Martin to lead the line against Lithuania, despite the Derby forward’s struggles in front of goal. Martin has not scored a goal at club level since April, while Celtic forward Leigh Griffiths, who has 48 goals in 66 games since the start of last season, was left on the bench until the 71st minute on Saturday.

Sutton said: “Here’s the biggest problem – that Gordon Strachan the other night played Chris Martin, a centre-forward who hasn’t scored in 20 club games.

“And you have Steven Fletcher, who has actually started scoring again for Sheffield Wednesday, you have Leigh Griffiths who has scored barrel load of goals and who Gordon, for whatever reason, doesn’t rate and nobody in Scotland other than Gordon understands that.”