Sutton v Leeds ratings: Grimes awful; Monk’s midfield missing
Leeds United were the ‘cupset’ of the fourth round as they crashed out of the FA Cup 1-0 at non-league Sutton United.
Jamie Collins stepped up and scored the decisive penalty to leave Garry Monk’s side stunned, and a late Liam Cooper red card thwarted any response.
Sutton United
Ross Worner: Actually had surprisingly little to do against a sluggish Leeds side but commanded his area well. 6
Kevin Amankwaah: Very solid effort to deal with a Leeds attack that on paper should have caused problems. 7
Jamie Collins: Scored the winning penalty and despatched comfortably, and defended superbly too. 8
Simon Downer: Very composed and marshalled the back line well alongside captain Collins. 7
Dan Spence: Wasn’t an easy game as a full-back against a tough opponent, but part of the reason they secured a fantastic clean sheet. 7
Bedsente Gomis: Highly-rated by the Sutton fans and you can see why. Stayed busy and kept Leeds on their toes. 7
Adam May: Another one of the reasons Sutton had so much success in the midfield. 6
Craig Eastmond: Another of Sutton’s stand out men. His Football League experience showed against a tough opposition. 7
Nicky Bailey: A midfielder with end product and experience in the Football League. Solid showing. 7
Roarie Deacon: Ran tirelessly and caused a lot of problems for the visitors. 7
Maxime Biamou: The French striker floated in and out of the game but looked quick and clever. 6
Substitutes
Baboye Traore (for Eastmond, 90′): N/A
Leeds United
Marco Silvestri: Made a pair of good saves but his indecision cost the side for the penalty. 5
Tyler Denton: Got spun several times by the dynamic Deacon and Sutton took advantage of his side. 4
Lewie Coyle: Looked confident and composed until he was involved in the penalty incident. 5
Liam Cooper: Struggled to cope with the physicality up front and his red card essentially killed any comeback. 4
Paul McKay: For a young lad he did a good job in the defensive line, although not much was asked of him. 6
Billy Whitehouse: Not a good debut. Struggled to keep up with the tempo and lost the ball a lot. 4
Kalvin Phillips: Looked to have a good set piece delivery but remained anonymous otherwise. 4
Matt Grimes: Didn’t get involved at all – actually forgot he was even playing. 3
Stuart Dallas: Thought Leeds would have joy down the flanks with Dallas, but he struggled to deliver quality. 5
Souleymane Doukara: Ran the channels tirelessly but wasn’t given the service to be a threat. 4
Marcus Antonsson: Forgot he was on the field for most of the game, like Grimes. Largely ineffective. 4
Substitutes
Hadi Sacko (For Dallas, 57′): Was brought on to add pace and trickery but struggled to get involved. 5
Mallik Wilks (For Doukara, 64′): An emotional time for him after his brother’s passing. Looked determined and driven. 6
Kemar Roofe (for Whitehouse, 73′): A frantic effort by Monk to get something. 6