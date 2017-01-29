Sutton v Leeds ratings: Grimes awful; Monk’s midfield missing

Sutton United: In the FA Cup fifth round

Leeds United were the ‘cupset’ of the fourth round as they crashed out of the FA Cup 1-0 at non-league Sutton United.

Jamie Collins stepped up and scored the decisive penalty to leave Garry Monk’s side stunned, and a late Liam Cooper red card thwarted any response.

Sutton United

Ross Worner: Actually had surprisingly little to do against a sluggish Leeds side but commanded his area well. 6

Kevin Amankwaah: Very solid effort to deal with a Leeds attack that on paper should have caused problems. 7

Jamie Collins: Scored the winning penalty and despatched comfortably, and defended superbly too. 8

Simon Downer: Very composed and marshalled the back line well alongside captain Collins. 7

Dan Spence: Wasn’t an easy game as a full-back against a tough opponent, but part of the reason they secured a fantastic clean sheet. 7

Bedsente Gomis: Highly-rated by the Sutton fans and you can see why. Stayed busy and kept Leeds on their toes. 7

Adam May: Another one of the reasons Sutton had so much success in the midfield. 6

Craig Eastmond: Another of Sutton’s stand out men. His Football League experience showed against a tough opposition. 7

Nicky Bailey: A midfielder with end product and experience in the Football League. Solid showing. 7

Roarie Deacon: Ran tirelessly and caused a lot of problems for the visitors. 7

Maxime Biamou: The French striker floated in and out of the game but looked quick and clever. 6

Substitutes

Baboye Traore (for Eastmond, 90′): N/A

Leeds United

Marco Silvestri: Made a pair of good saves but his indecision cost the side for the penalty. 5

Tyler Denton: Got spun several times by the dynamic Deacon and Sutton took advantage of his side. 4

Lewie Coyle: Looked confident and composed until he was involved in the penalty incident. 5

Liam Cooper: Struggled to cope with the physicality up front and his red card essentially killed any comeback. 4

Paul McKay: For a young lad he did a good job in the defensive line, although not much was asked of him. 6

Billy Whitehouse: Not a good debut. Struggled to keep up with the tempo and lost the ball a lot. 4

Kalvin Phillips: Looked to have a good set piece delivery but remained anonymous otherwise. 4

Matt Grimes: Didn’t get involved at all – actually forgot he was even playing. 3

Stuart Dallas: Thought Leeds would have joy down the flanks with Dallas, but he struggled to deliver quality. 5

Souleymane Doukara: Ran the channels tirelessly but wasn’t given the service to be a threat. 4

Marcus Antonsson: Forgot he was on the field for most of the game, like Grimes. Largely ineffective. 4

Substitutes

Hadi Sacko (For Dallas, 57′): Was brought on to add pace and trickery but struggled to get involved. 5

Mallik Wilks (For Doukara, 64′): An emotional time for him after his brother’s passing. Looked determined and driven. 6

Kemar Roofe (for Whitehouse, 73′): A frantic effort by Monk to get something. 6