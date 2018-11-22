Arsenal transfer guru Sven Mislintat has set his sights on another Borussia Dortmund man, according to a report in Germany.

The Swede, who arrived at Arsenal 12 months ago from Dortmund, has been instrumental in adding former Dortmund players with Pierre Emerick Aubemeyang, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Sokratis Papastathopoulos all arriving at The Emirates.

Now, according to Sport Bild, Mislintat is driving Arsenal’s interest in Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl, who is under contract until 2021.

The central midfielder has fallen out of favour under Lucien Favre this term and has started just two Bundesliga matches and played just 150 minutes on the league this season. The German side are unlikely to want to let Weigl leave in January but the player’s desire for a new start under Mislintat may well force a transfer away from the Bundesliga club.

The report claim Mislintat has made a “strong commitment” to adding the 23-year-old to the Gunners squad with Aaron Ramsey and Mohamed Elneny likely to leave in the summer or before.

Wales international Ramsey is out of contract at the end of the season and will not be offered fresh terms and reports of a move to Bayern Munich have emerged.

Meanwhile, Elneny is believed to be a target for Leicester with the gunners ready to accept £15million for him.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!