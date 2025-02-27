Arsenal are about to deal Liverpool a bitter blow in their quest to sign Sverre Nypan, with a report revealing how much the Gunners are ready to pay to Rosenborg as Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in the midfielder also comes to light.

Nypan is one of the best and most promising young players in Europe and has done well for Rosenborg in recent times. Despite being only 18 years of age, the midfielder has established himself as a regular in the Norwegian club’s first team and has scored 13 goals and given 11 assists in 60 matches in all competitions so far.

The Norway Under-21 international midfielder set a club record for Rosenborg when making his senior debut back in 2022. Nypan was 15 years, 10 months and 18 days at the time and became the Norwegian outfit’s youngest-ever player to feature in a competitive match.

Arsenal were close to signing Nypan in the January transfer window, but the teenager had a late change of heart and decided to stay at Rosenborg.

It was reported last week that the Gunners are still keen on a deal for the teenager, but Liverpool were “pushing” to convince Nypan to move to Anfield and snub a transfer to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window.

However, it seems that Arsenal have won the race to the prized signature of Nypan.

Football Transfers has reported that the Gunners have agreed personal terms with Nypan and have offered him a five-year contract.

Although the youngster has not yet made a final decision, it is expected that he will join the Arsenal first team this summer.

According to the report, the Norwegian midfielder “is set on playing for Arsenal”, with a development plan already “put in place and communicated to him by Mikel Arteta, which he is very excited about”.

Football Transfers has added that Arsenal could pay as much as €15million (£12.4m / £15.6m) for Nypan, which would be a record-breaking deal for a Rosenborg player and make him the most expensive exit in the Norwegian club’s history.

Tottenham Hotspur also fail in Sverre Nypan pursuit

It is not just Liverpool that Arsenal have convinced Nypan not to join, according to Football Transfers.

The report has claimed that Tottenham were also keen on a deal for the midfielder.

Just like Arsenal, Tottenham presented a development plan to Nypan. Aston Villa also did something similar.

Although the teenager liked the proposals of Tottenham and Villa, he felt that Arsenal are the best club for him, which is why he is now set to move to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window.

Norwegian compatriot Martin Odegaard is also said to have made a big influence on Nypan’s final decision, with the attacking midfielder flourishing at Arsenal after a difficult spell at Real Madrid.

Latest Arsenal news: Zubimendi race, Zirkzee claim

One of the many players who have had a tough season at Manchester United is Joshua Zirkzee.

The Dutch forward has scored just five goals and given only two assists in 39 matches in all competitions for Man Utd so far this season.

Former Tottenham striker Darren Bent believes that Zirkzee would flourish under Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal are determined to sign a top number 9 in the summer transfer window, and TEAMtalk understands that Alexander Isak is Arteta’s dream target.

Isak has been in fine form for Newcastle United this season, scoring 19 goals and providing five assists in 24 Premier League matches.

While Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes that Isak would be a brilliant signing for the north London club, he thinks that if Liverpool come for him, then the Sweden international will move to Anfield.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reported to be leading the race for Martin Zubimendi.

Real Madrid are keen on a deal for the Spain international midfielder, but it is the Gunners who are in pole position for the Real Sociedad star and are ready to trigger his €60million (£50m, $62m) release clause.

