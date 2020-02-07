Swansea City manager Steve Cooper has responded to the transfer speculation surrounding defender Joe Rodon.

Rodon has been linked with a summer move to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, who are reported to have made several checks on the 22-year-old ahead of a prospective summer approach.

The Swans academy graduate is prospering his second season in the first team, and last week made his return from injury, starting in the 1-1 draw at Preston.

His performances, however, seem to have caught the eye of City boss Pep Guardiola who are thought to be interested in bringing in a centre back this summer.

The club were linked with four potential bog-name recruits earlier this week.

City never replaced former captain Vincent Kompany in the summer and have struggled in the position all season especially with star man Aymeric Laporte only just returning to action after a lengthy lay-off. As such, Guardiola has had to rely on midfielders Fernandinho and Rodri to fill in.

However, Rodon now looks like he could be brought in during the summer, but his manager has urged the defender to focus on Swansea when speaking to Wales Online in his press conference today.

“I think any good player in the league will be linked with moves. It’s amazing, we just come out of the January window and here we go, we’re answering questions straight away,” Cooper said.

“I think for Joe and all of the boys, they’ve got to focus on playing well and training well and in the end your ability takes you to where you belong. If that’s a higher one for any of our boys then I’m sure they’ll have the opportunity to get there.”

Swansea host Derby in the Championship on Saturday aiming to get their push for the play-offs back on track.