Swansea agree club-record fee for Atletico Madrid striker

Swansea City are understood to have agreed a club-record fee to sign Atletico Madrid striker Borja Baston.

The 23-year-old is believed to be due in south Wales for his medical this week as the Premier League club act fast to replace Andre Ayew, who moved to West Ham on Monday.

Baston came through the ranks at the Vicente Calderon but has blossomed out on loan in recent seasons – notably last term, when he scored 18 LaLiga goals for Eibar.

A former Spain Under-19 international, Borja began his time at Atletico as a goalkeeper but was eventually turned into a striker.

He suffered a serious knee injury on his one and only league outing for Atletico and on his recovery he began to find himself moving away on loan.

Spells at lower-league sides Murcia and Huesca were followed by successful loan moves to Deportivo La Coruna and Real Zaragoza before his year-long stint at Eibar.

His goalscoring exploits helped the side finished 14th, having flirted with relegation straight back to the Segunda Division the previous season.

Now he looks set to become Swansea’s new record signing, eclipsing the fee the club shelled out for fellow striker Wilfried Bony in 2013.