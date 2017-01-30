Swansea boss Clement reveals imminent Villa swap deal

Swansea are on the verge of signing Aston Villa forward Jordan Ayew with left-back Neil Taylor heading in the other direction, boss Paul Clement has confirmed.

The deal will also see Villa receive a fee which could rise up to £5million, Press Association Sport understands.

“It is not done yet, but it is close to being done,” Swansea manager Paul Clement said of the swap deal.

“Neil has been a great servant to this club, but I feel it is the right time for a new challenge for him and he would like to take it.”

Wales full-back Taylor joined from Wrexham in the summer of 2010 and was part of the side that won promotion to the Premier League the following year.

The 27-year-old made nearly 180 appearances for Swansea and helped Wales reach the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

Ayew was linked with Swansea last season when his brother, Andre, was at the Liberty Stadium before joining West Ham in a record £20.5million move.

The 25-year-old is currently away with Ghana at the African Nations Cup in Gabon but Swansea can complete the deal as Ayew recently completed a medical with the Football Association for insurance purposes.

Clement said: “We brought (Martin) Olsson in from Norwich so we had three left-backs and I only need two.

“And we get a young offensive talent who will add to what we have.

“Ayew can play wide or through the middle and I like that versatility.”

Swansea’s attempt to add a central defender to their squad, however, seems to be over.

There was interest in taking Benfica’s Argentina defender Lisandro Lopez on loan, but that potential deal will not happen.

“I have four centre-backs and I would say they are the four we will continue with,” Clement said.

“Lopez coming in is not going to happen.

“We were interested, but it did not go further than that.

“Things change, but my feeling at this point is that when the Ayew deal is done that will be it. I am confident we are wrapped up on everything.”