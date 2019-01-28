Swansea boss gives Leeds hope in bid to land £5m-rated winger

Swansea boss Graham Potter has admitted that Leeds target Daniel James may have to be sold this month due to financial issues at the club.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men have been showing strong interest in the £5million-rated winger and it would appear that some Swansea players may be on the move before the winter transfer window shuts on Thursday.

When asked if anyone would be sold, Potter, speaking ahead of Tuesday night’s visit of Birmingham, said: “Wouldn’t say its inevitable but it’s a possibility.

“The finances, the balance of the squad, the fact that some players feel they need to go and play, there’s lots of factors, but there’s also the possibility that no one will leave. You have to honour contracts and when they’re here they’ll be treated properly.”

As for the chances of James actually heading to Elland Road this month, Potter added: “Everything is in theory possible. I haven’t heard anything. Nobody’s said anything has come in, it’s just talk.

“I’m sure we’ll carry on talking until the deadline so we’ll see.”

Leeds will be looking to strengthen their squad in the remaining days of the window, especially given the news that midfielder Stuart Dallas suffered an ankle injury in training and will be out for six weeks.

Get the latest personalised Whites products on our new TEAMtalk Leeds United shop!