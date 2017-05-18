Swansea boss to bring Bafetimbi Gomis back from Marseille

Paul Clement says Bafetimbi Gomis could return to Swansea after the club won their fight to stay in the Premier League.

Gomis has spent the season on loan at Ligue 1 club Marseille where his 20 goals have made him one of the top scorers in French football.

The 31-year-old striker has 12 months left on his Swansea contract and Gomis has suggested in the French media that he could make a permanent move to Marseille this summer.

But head coach Clement hopes the player returns for pre-season training in July after Swansea secured their top-flight status last weekend.

“The last thing I saw, he was keen to stay where he was, but now we are staying in the Premier League it could be an attractive proposition for him to come and play back here,” Clement said.

“Bafe is the one (loan) player I have not spoken to. But there are possibilities.

“We want people back pre-season to train and we will go from there.”

Gomis joined Swansea on a free transfer in 2014 after his Lyon contract had expired.

The 12-times France international scored 17 goals in 71 appearances before leaving under then-manager Francesco Guidolin for a season-long loan at Marseille.

“I do not know what exactly happened with him, why he (Gomis) went,” said Clement, who has experience of French football as Carlo Ancelotti’s assistant at Paris Saint-Germain.

“Was it the club? Was it him? I do not know.

“He has scored goals this season.

“Marseille’s a good club and it is not easy in the French league.

“They say PSG dominate but it is quite a physical league. He has done well.”