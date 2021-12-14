Swansea City face losing star striker amidst Premier League interest

Leicester City are being linked with a move for Swansea City striker Joel Piroe.

According to reports by Swansea Independent, the Premier League side are believed to be keen on signing the Dutch forward. Piroe has been in fine form for the Swans ever since his £1 million move from PSV Eindhoven. The 22-year-old has 11 goals in all appearances for the club so far, leading to a number of clubs being put on alert.

The young striker has been a key player for Swansea so far this season. Under Russell Martin, Piroe has been one of the shining lights from an underwhelming campaign as Swansea currently sit 16th in the league.

Piroe is currently fourth in the league’s top goal scoring list, behind only Dominic Solanke, Ben Brereton and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

It is therefore no surprise that Premier League clubs are now reported to be readying transfer offers, with Brendan Rodgers’ side said to be at the front of the queue.

Leicester are looking to bolster their attacking options in the upcoming transfer window and signing up-and-coming talents is high on their agenda.

Therefore, it is no surprise that Piroe has cropped up on their list of potential options with experience in the Dutch top division and a great start to life in the English football league.

Swansea will no doubt be keen to keep hold of their leading goal scorer in the upcoming January transfer window. However, if a large bid is received, Piroe could soon be showcasing his skills inside the Premier League.



Premier League players nightmare loan to come to an end

Rhys Williams’ loan spell at Swansea could come to an end after parent club Liverpool are set to hold discussions regarding his future.

Williams has endured a difficult loan spell with Swansea having only featured in six outings since joining in summer.

Liverpool hold the option of cutting the young defender’s loan spell short in January.

And Swansea City sporting director Mark Allen has revealed that talks are set to take place.



Speaking to Wales Online, Allen stated: “With every loan, there will always be a recall clause in January, very seldom will you have a loan that doesn’t include that, for both parties.

“Is it working out for the individual? The team? Is it working out for the club that’s loaning him?

“Do they think there’s a better loan available for them? All of those will be factors now, and we’ll be speaking to Liverpool in the coming weeks.”

