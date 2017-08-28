Swansea in “serious contention” to sign Liverpool, Chelsea target

Swansea City have made an audacious attempt to sign Bayern Munich man Renato Sanches, a report claims.

WalesOnline believe that the Swans are in “genuine contention” to snap up the Portugal international, who has been told he can leave the Bundesliga giants on loan.

AC Milan and Monaco have been linked with the Euro 2016 winner, as have Premier League duo Liverpool and Chelsea.

The report states Paul Clement is “seen as key to any hopes of sealing a deal that signals the club’s intent ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline”.

Clement has re-iterated his desire to bring in a player with an attacking edge and his reputation as a bright young manager in the Premier League (and his old position as Bayern assistant) may help seal a deal.

The Swans’ boss worked with the 19-year-old during his time at Bayern and apparently believes he can provide the nurturing element that the starlet needs to aid his development.