Swansea midfielder sidelined for two weeks

Swansea City midfielder Ki Sung-yueng has been ruled out of action for two weeks with a broken toe.

The club announced the 27-year-old South Korea international had fractured the third toe of his right foot.

Ki, who came off the bench in Swansea’s 1-1 draw at Everton last Saturday following his return from international duty, has featured in all five games since Bob Bradley became Swans manager in October.

The former Celtic midfielder is set to miss Swansea’s home game against fellow league strugglers Crystal Palace on Saturday, before a trip to White Hart Lane on December 3 to face Tottenham Hotspur.