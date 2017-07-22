Swansea place £30million price-tag on Chelsea striker target

Swansea will demand Chelsea pay £30million if they want to prise Fernando Llorente away from the Liberty Stadium this summer, report the Independent.

The Spaniard has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League Champions all summer, with Antonio Conte well-aware of his quality having worked with him at Juventus.

Alvaro Morata will lead the line for Chelsea next season, but Conte is still said to be on the look-out for a like-for-like deputy given the likely departures of Diego Costa and Michy Batshuayi.

However, Swansea have placed a premium on Llorente, who scored 15 Premier League goals last season to stave off relegation.

Crystal Palace’s Christian Benteke remains an alternative for Chelsea.