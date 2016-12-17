Swansea put themselves ‘in a hole’ insists Bradley

Under-pressure Bob Bradley believes relegation-threatened Swansea can only blame themselves after their 3-0 defeat at Middlesbrough.

Bradley has seen his side drop to 19th place in the table, with only goal difference separating them and bottom club Hull.

“Same story. A number of games we’ve started in a positive way then give away a goal,” bemoaned Bradley.

“We go down one-zero. The goal goes in in a strange way. We then give the PK. We put ourselves in the hole.

“It’s been a case of road matches, but now we have two games at home.

“We’re disappointed right now. We came in with a good idea. We turn our attention to the home matches over the Christmas period.”

The Swans face West Ham and Bournemouth at home before the end of the year.