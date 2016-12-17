Swansea put themselves ‘in a hole’ insists Bradley

Oli Fisher
Bob Bradley: Sacked this week

Bob Bradley: Sacked this week

Under-pressure Bob Bradley believes relegation-threatened Swansea can only blame themselves after their 3-0 defeat at Middlesbrough.

Bradley has seen his side drop to 19th place in the table, with only goal difference separating them and bottom club Hull.

“Same story. A number of games we’ve started in a positive way then give away a goal,” bemoaned Bradley.

“We go down one-zero. The goal goes in in a strange way. We then give the PK. We put ourselves in the hole.

“It’s been a case of road matches, but now we have two games at home.

“We’re disappointed right now. We came in with a good idea. We turn our attention to the home matches over the Christmas period.”

The Swans face West Ham and Bournemouth at home before the end of the year.

Swansea City Bob Bradley

Related Articles