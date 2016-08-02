Swansea reject reported £10m bid for captain Williams

Swansea City have announced in a statement they have rejected an offer for their captain Ashley Williams and are “not looking to sell” him.

Captain Williams’ eight-year stay with the club looked to be coming to an end, with Everton understood to have prepared a £10million offer for the 31-year-old.

The offer was rejected, though, with a Swansea club spokesman saying: “We are not looking to sell him, and therefore we have turned down the offer currently on the table.”

Williams has become the defensive rock of not just his club but also his country, captaining Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016. He has made close to 350 appearances for Swansea since joining from Stockport in 2008 and is regarded as one of the best defenders in the Premier League.