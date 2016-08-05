Swansea seal deal for former Spain striker Llorente
Swansea City have confirmed they have completed the signing of former Spain striker Fernando Llorente.
The 31-year-old, who was part of the Spain squads that won the 2010 World Cup and 2012 European Championship, joins from Sevilla after scoring nearly 130 goals in a career which has also taken in Athletic Bilbao and Juventus.
We are delighted to announce the signing of Fernando Llorente.
“The striker, who will wear squad number nine, has signed a two-year contract at the Liberty Stadium after undergoing a successful medical,” said a Swansea statement.
“I am very happy to join Swansea,” added Llorente.
“I have scored goals in La Liga and Serie A, and now I want to score a lot of goals for the club in the Premier League.
“I want to score a lot of goals like Michu. He is a very good player and he did very well here.”