Swansea seal signing of Man Utd prospect as shirt number is revealed

Swansea have bolstered their squad with the loan signing of Ethan Laird, with the Manchester United defender due to spend the rest of the season on loan at the Liberty Stadium.

Laird is reunited with Swansea boss Russell Martin, after spending the second half of last season on loan at MK Dons.

The Swans said on their official website: “The 20-year-old defender will spend the remainder of the 2021-22 season at the Swansea.com Stadium and will wear the number 27 shirt.

“Laird is in contention to make his Swans bow in Tuesday’s clash with Stoke City, with the deal registered in time.”

Laird is Swansea’s sixth summer signing. He follows the arrivals of Kyle Joseph, Liam Walsh, Joel Piroe, Jamie Paterson and Flynn Downes.

He has made two first-team appearances for United, both in the Europa League, against Astana and AZ Alkmaar, during the 2019-20 season.

Laird happy to reunite with Martin

Laird admits he’s happy to reunite with Martin, having enjoyed his time under him at MK Dons.

“I am buzzing, I cannot wait to get started and get out on the pitch,” said Laird.

“This is a big club, a very big club, and the type of club I want to play for. I played here once before at the stadium when I was 16 (for United U23s) and I really enjoyed it.

“It was exciting to watch the game against Sheffield United, the fans here are intense and I cannot wait to play in front of them.

“I just want to get out there and experience it.

“I also love working with Russell and I just know he can get the best out of me. The big thing about him is trust. When I came in from United, he told me exactly how it was straight away.

“I just learnt so much in that short amount of time. It was unbelievable, so I knew if I worked with him again, I could continue to improve and develop.

“I love the style of play. I think it is the best way to play football. It is entertaining, and it is how you want to see your team play. That’s what I enjoy and that’s why I am here.”

