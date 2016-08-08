Swansea star Ayew completes West Ham move, Gold confirms

West Ham United have signed forward Andre Ayew from Swansea City, Hammers chief David Gold has confirmed.

The 26-year-old starred for Swansea last season following a free transfer move from Marseille, and has signed an initial 3-year-deal with West Ham for a club record fee of £20.5million.

Andre has joined the Hammers on a three-year contract, with an additional two-year option. dg pic.twitter.com/1jz3YoxWjm — David Gold (@davidgold) August 8, 2016

Ayew, a Ghanaian international, was heavily linked with Sunderland last January, but West Ham’s offer of European football this season is understood to have been an attraction to a player keen to kick his career on after just a year in South Wales.