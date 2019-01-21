Swansea star begs club to keep £3m Leeds attacking target

Swansea striker Oli McBurnie has urged the club to tie Daniel James to a new contract, with Leeds reportedly ready to move for the winger this week.

Leeds-born McBurnie has been speaking about the 21-year-old’s future after it emerged that there was strong interest from Elland Road bosses to sign the attacker this month.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men began looking (nudge, nudge, wink, wink) at the player before the start of the new year and are said to have identified him as their top outfield target, having already landed goalkeeper Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid.

Swansea are said to want in excess of £3m for the Wales international and could even hold out for a fee of £5m.

James, however, is out of contract in 18 months and has not been offered an extension by the Welsh outfit.

McBurnie, who was once a Leeds target himself during Paul Heckingbottom’s short spell in charge, revealed he had spoken to James and “told him to stay”.

He told Dai Sport: “It’s down to the club to do what they need to do but we want to keep our youngest and best players. DJ is one of the players we want to build our team around.

“The club have done well to tie the rest of the young lads down and hopefully DJ is the next one.

“I’ve told him to stay and now I’m going to lock him in a room and have a word with him. He’s been playing really well and when you have big performances, you’re going to get attention.”

