Swansea star set to snub Everton and sign new deal

Swansea star Gylfi Sigurdsson is ready to snub Everton and pen a new contract with the Welsh club, according to reports.

Iceland’s Euro 2016 star colossus has been attracting the interest of Everton, who were looking to bring the 26-year-old to Merseyside for around £25m.

Champions Leicester City and Southampton have also been credited with serious interest, but the former Spurs man is set to decide on a Swansea stay.

The Sun on Sunday claimed that Sigurdsson will sign a new deal that will keep him at the Liberty Stadium until he is 30.

WalesOnline previously stated that the new US investors in Swansea were going to make a new contract for Sigurdsson a priority.

Interest in Sigurdsson – who still has two years left on his current deal – is high after his performances at the European Championships in France.

The Swansea City lynchpin told BBC Sport: “We’re very proud (of Iceland’s run). It’s been a fantastic tournament, something special for a small team like us, we probably achieved something no one expected us to.

“It gives the kids back home hope that something like this is possible, and hopefully we’ll be back in another finals.

“Ten or 15 players are a really good age, and we’re already looking forward to the World Cup starting. Hopefully the future will be bright for Iceland.”

Two German clubs, Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin, are also said to be monitoring Sigurdsson post-France.

Swansea are also braced for big-money bids on Ashley Williams, who was key in Wales’ run to the semi-finals, and striker Andre Ayew.