Swansea target ‘to have medical tomorrow’ ahead of move

Swansea City have completed the signing of Sevilla striker Fernando Llorente pending a medical, according to reports.

IBTimesUK state that the Jacks have completed the final details of the deal to bring the former Spanish international to the Liberty Stadium. The 31-year-old is set to travel to Wales on Thursday ahead of a medical on Friday.

Swansea had reportedly made it a priority to sign two strikers this summer having lost Portugal international Eder, Alberto Paloschi and Bafetimbi Gomis.

Real Sociedad, Sporting Lisbon and an unnamed Bundesliga club are all rumoured to have been tracking Llorente, but the Spaniard wants to experience the Premier League.

Llorente only joined the Europa League champions Sevilla last summer, but has failed to make the desired impact after two seasons in Serie A with Juventus.

The deal has not been easy for the Swans, who were reportedly rebuffed in their efforts to sign the player on loan after having a £6million rejected.

This comes after the player’s brother and agent has been quoted saying Llorente wants to stay at Sevilla.

“Fernando will continue at Sevilla,” said Chus Llorente.

“We have decided not to listen to other offers. Sevilla is a team of Champions, and Fernando wants to succeed in it also believes it has the necessary conditions for the new project.”