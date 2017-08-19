Swansea v Man Utd ratings: Matic and Mkhitaryan shine

We rate the players after Manchester United eventually cruised to a 4-0 win at Swansea in the Premier League on Saturday.

Eric Bailly, Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial were all on target as Jose Mourinho’s men recorded their second successive four-goal win against a hard working but toothless Swansea outfit at the Liberty Stadium.

SWANSEA

Lukasz Fabianski – Could do nothing about the four goals. 6 (out of 10)

Kyle Naughton – Had trouble with Rashford and then Martial and had little protection. 5

Federico Fernandez – Solid but was eventually exposed by United’s pace and power in attack. 6

Kyle Bartley – Started as part of a back three but came off as Swansea looked for an equaliser. 6

Alfie Mawson – Several strong challenges but left for dead by Martial late on. 6

Martin Olsson – Tried to get forward but had too much to worry about behind him. 6

Roque Mesa – Tried to get on the ball but outclassed by United’s midfield and substituted. 6

Tom Carroll – Didn’t have enough opportunities to show his quality on the ball. 6

Leroy Fer – Failed to get a grip on United’s midfield. 5

Jordan Ayew – Showed some sparks but no real link-up play with Abraham. 6

Tammy Abraham – Got very little change out of Jones and Bailly. 5

SUBS

Luciano Narsingh (for Mesa, 66 mins) – Had no real impact on the game. 5

Wayne Routledge (for Bartley, 66 mins) – Tried to use his pace down the right but got little out of Blind. 5

Oli McBurnie (for Abraham, 83 mins) – No time to make a significant impact. 5

MANCHESTER UNITED

David de Gea – Not a great deal to do as Swansea offered little threat. 6

Antonio Valencia – Another strong display from United’s skipper. 7

Eric Bailly – Solid as a rock and notched United’s opener. 7

Phil Jones – Impressive display. If only he could stay fit! 7

Daley Blind – Good on the ball and had little threat to test his defensive capabilities 7

Nemanja Matic – Another assured performance from the former Chelsea man, what were they thinking! 8

Paul Pogba – Booked early on and walked a bit of a tightrope but took his goal well. Subbed 7

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – Quiet first half but his quality really showed as the space opened up in the second period. 8

Juan Mata – Kept possession well but didn’t have that much impact on the game. Subbed. 6

Marcus Rashford – Lively display but missed a good chance in the second half. Subbed. 7

Romelu Lukaku – Held the ball up well and took his goal expertly. Looks a cracking signing so far. 7

SUBS

Marouane Fellaini (for Mata, 73 mins) – Was his usual self when he came on. 6

Anthony Martial (for Rashford, 73 mins) – Scored as soon as he came on and took his goal brilliantly. 7

Ander Herrera (for Mkhitaryan, 85 mins) – No time to make an impact. 5