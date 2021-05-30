Swap deal mooted with Ronaldo ‘tempted’ to quit Juve for Man Utd return

Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Manchester United 12 years after leaving with a decision still yet to be made on his Juventus future.

Having spent the last two seasons with the Italian giants, the Portuguese star has reportedly grown unhappy. That is despite another strong year individually- he netted 36 goals in 44 games in all competitions. He also became the first player to score 100 goals for clubs in three different countries.

But according to Tuttosport (via Sport Witness) there is a good chance he could be on the move this summer.

Indeed, Ronaldo is said to be considering the options in front of him. Another of his former teams in Sporting CP are being linked, but they may be priced out of a move. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is under contract until 2022 and ‘i bianconeri’ would want a handsome fee for their prized asset.

Real Madrid and PSG are also believed to hold an interest. However, it is United who are seen as the most likely destination.

The Red Devils had considered bringing Ronaldo back after reclaiming their Champions League place. But his situation may only strengthen the possibility of him making an Old Trafford comeback.

Juve are also open to allowing him to depart as they plan for the future. However, they would also be happy to keep him and are waiting on the player to make a decision.

Ronaldo in, Pogba out at United?

The report adds that a swap deal involving Paul Pogba could be on the cards too.

Having struggled for much of his time in England, Pogba has regularly been linked with a switch back to his old club. The Frenchman joined United from the Serie A outfit for £89million in August 2016.

He enjoyed a stronger run of form in 2020/21, but will be out of contract in 2022 and is yet to commit to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Juventus are also said to be keen on Pogba as they look to help returning Massimiliano Allegri take them back to the top after a thoroughly disappointing campaign under Andrea Pirlo.

Therefore, an agreement could be reached that would see Pogba and Ronaldo swap clubs in the months ahead. Although, United would likely demand a significant cash sum to sweeten the deal on their side given Ronaldo’s age.

No deal is close as of yet, but the situation could start to move along once Ronaldo has made up his mind.

READ MORE: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has agreed with football director John Murtough on a transfer plan involving Jadon Sancho.