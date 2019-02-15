Swap on cards as Serie A giants want Lukaku to replace £100m Man Utd target

Manchester United have been handed yet another boost in their pursuit of Mauro Icardi as Inter Milan eye his replacement, a report claims.

Icardi has been with Inter since 2013, establishing himself as one of the club’s most important players and even being handed the armband.

However, rumours have arisen recently that his time with the Serie A giants could soon be coming to an end, with reports suggesting issues have arisen over a contract renewal with the club.

It seem though that any chance of a long-term stay with the Nerazzurri is in serious jeopardy, as the club announced on social media that he has been stripped of the captaincy.

A blunt tweet read: “The Club communicates that the new captain of the team is Samir #Handanovic #FCIM” In addition, the San Siro club left him out of their squad to face Rapid Wien in the Europa League on Thursday night, with his replacement Lautaro Martinez scoring the winner.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Argentine international as they look for an upgrade on Romelu Lukaku, and the latest news from Italy hands them a major boost.

Calciomercato, via newspaper Corriere dello Sport, suggest that Inter are ‘planning for life without the 25-year-old’ and have drawn up a four-man shopping list of possible replacements.

Roma star Edin Dzeko, red-hot Sampdoria man Duvan Zapata and reported Liverpool target Timo Werner are three of the names apparently being considered.

However, interestingly Lukaku’s name also appears on that list, despite him having scored just nine goals in 32 appearances for United this season.

He has even seemingly fallen out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season, who has tended to prefer Marcus Rashford up front.

Icardi currently has a release clause of €110m which seems to be the sticking point in negotiations over an extended stay with Inter, while United paid £75m for Lukaku from Everton, meaning a possible swap could be on the cards.

