Sweet-talking Jurgen Klopp reveals exactly what he said to ‘Liverpool fan’ Ivan Toney after Brentford mauling

Ivan Toney was on target again with a consolation effort against Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has lifted the lid on his conversation with self-confessed Liverpool fan Ivan Tony following his side’s impressive 4-1 mauling of Brentford on Saturday.

The Reds were in irresistible form in the lunchtime kick-off as Darwin Nunez opened the scoring with a sublime dinked finish to break the deadlock in the 35th minute before second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo secured the visitors all three points.

The victory maintained their two-point lead at the top of the table, with Arsenal now second after their thumping win at Burnley and Manchester City four points back after being held by Chelsea for the second time this season.

Toney’s 75th-minute strike proved a rare highlight for Thomas Frank’s side, who travel to champions City in midweek after suffering three defeats in four games.

READ MORE: Mo Salah: Liverpool told star is ‘100% leaving’ as next club is named and three stars to fill void are identified

And while Klopp was understandably delighted with his side’s performance, potential injuries to Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Nunez took some of the gloss off the win.

Toney, who recently returned from an eight-month ban for gambling offences, took his second-half goal typically well, making it four in five matches for the in-form forward since he came back.

The England international has made no secret of his ambition to join a ‘top club’ this summer, while Bees boss Thomas Frank has previously admitted that he expects his talisman to leave.

And although Liverpool are not expected to be in the running for Toney, the pair certainly sent social media into a frenzy when they were seen deep in conversation after the final whistle.

Klopp a big admirer of Toney talents

Asked what he said to Toney, Klopp told reporters: “I was more smiling at him. He’s obviously quite a handful and really tricky. I used a different word but it’s really tricky to play against him, obviously.

“Am I right in thinking he’s a Liverpool supporter? He’s not shy in saying that, so we spoke a little bit about that and he wished me good luck for my time after these things here.

“A lot of players have said it but it’s nice anyway. But nobody has to worry, I will find something!

“So that was it, it was a nice conversation. I had it with [Vitaly] Janelt as well.”

Ivan Toney didn’t wanna let go of Jurgen Klopp 🥺 pic.twitter.com/hnm5dffm1H — Anfield Sector (@AnfieldSector) February 17, 2024

Klopp, who will be moving on at the end of the season after nearly a decade at Anfield, added: “That is the strange thing in football. This is probably one of the nicest teams, nicest coaching staff of everything you can face.

“But you play against them and you want to knock them down every five seconds because it’s just annoying.

“It’s really like that. Everything is set up to make you really look rubbish. But around that, it’s a great club, I like everything about them, just not playing them!”

Toney, who has been heavily linked with moves to both Arsenal and Chelsea in the summer after a January move was ruled out, revealed his support for Liverpool on The Diary of a CEO podcast last year.

“I’ve been a Liverpool fan my whole life but, from young, I’ve liked watching Arsenal and how they play,” he said.

“But yeah, I’m a Liverpool boy, a Liverpool fan at heart.”

The Reds are back in action on Wednesday night when they host Luton Town in the Premier League before a date with Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley next Sunday.

DON’T MISS: Eight possible destinations for Kylian Mbappe as battle ignites for PSG superstar: Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal…