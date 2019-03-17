Szczesny slams arrogant ex-Arsenal team-mate in revealing interview

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has slammed his former team-mate Robin van Persie, describing him as ‘extremely arrogant’.

The Poland international spent eight seasons at the Emirates Stadium, winning the FA Cup twice with Arsene Wenger.

However, he decided to move on to pastures new and – after an initial loan spell in Serie A – joined Juventus in 2017, winning a domestic treble in his first season.

Szczesny discussed his former Gunners team-mates in an interview on YouTube channel Foot Truck, beginning by talking about Van Persie’s controversial exit.

“He could have made other decisions and achieved lots more at Arsenal,” he stated.

“He’s extremely arrogant – sometimes. [I] have to admit, he left for Manchester United and the following year won a title.

“However after that, he got benched, moved to Turkey and his big career ended.

“[Nasri] always thought he was some kind of gangster,” he added. “Everyone has this guy at school, who had strong and big friends and it made him think he was cool.

On Alexander Hleb, he added: “He could have achieved more in football. He still had a great career but he liked to drink.”