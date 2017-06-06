Szczesny to snub Juventus move to stay at Roma – Palotta

Roma are confident of sealing the permanent signing of Wojciech Szczesny this summer, despite reports Juventus are lining up the Arsenal goalkeeper.

Poland keeper Szczesny – often a much-malinged character during his time in the Premier League – has spent the last two seasons on loan in the Italian capital, where he has rebuilt his reputation with a series of solid displays.

And his performances have not gone unnoticed, with reports claiming Juventus were preparing a £14million raid on Arsenal, where the Champions League finalists wanted him as a long-term replacement for the legendary Gianluigi Buffon.

But amid reports of the deal being close, Roma president James Palotta still expects Szczesny to sign for them.

“He told me that he wanted to stay with us,” Palotta told radio station SiriusXM.

“I’ll say more, I was surprised by the fact some of the players I thought had wanted to leave came up to me before and after the final game to say they wanted to remain.

“It’s a sign we’ve got a good group, we just lack some depth and [Roma’s director of football] Monchi will help us with that.”

Szczesny admitted earlier this month that he is yet to make a decision on his future, suggesting he could stay at Roma or attempt to kick-start his Arsenal career.

“Staying at Roma? I’m happy here,” Szczesny told BT Sport. “I feel I’ve grown as a goalkeeper but for me the time to make a decision will come in the summer.

“For now I’m an Arsenal player, as soon as my loan finishes, I have to come back [to London]. I’ve always said I’d love to be back there.

“Like I said, what will happen definitely won’t be decided now but in a month or two months’ time.”

Szczesny has made 181 appearances for the Gunners after being on their books since 2006.