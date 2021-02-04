Tahith Chong could be a summer target for Club Brugge after the on-loan Manchester United youngster scored on his debut.

The 21-year-old Dutch winger came through the Man Utd Academy. And he made five first-team appearances before the club decided it would be beneficial for him to continue his education elsewhere.

That resulted in a season-long loan to Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen in the summer of 2020.

However, the youngster didn’t make the impact both clubs had hoped for. He played just 499 minutes and managed just a single goal and two assists.

United decided to cut that loan spell early. And in the recent transfer window, Chong made another loan move, this time to Club Brugge in Belgium.

And the very early signs are promising. Chong made his debut in a cup game and helped his new team thrash Olsa Brakel 6-1.

To boost his confidence further, Chong also got his name on the scoresheet.

That is heartening news for both United and Club Brugge although some interesting quotes emerged from that game.

After the match, Club Brugge boss Philippe Clement spoke to the press. And he hinted that Chong could perhaps extend his stay.

Club Brugge boss praises Chong’s education and mutes longer deal

Quoted by Dutch outlet HLN (via Sport Witness), he said: “You can see that he has had a good education.

“Tahith picks up things faster than boys who have had a less good education. Or than players who come from another continent.

“It all goes faster with him. If you tell him something, he answers.”

Along with that praise, Clement also addressed what could happen when his loan deal expires in the summer.

He said: “Maybe he doesn’t want to leave later. Maybe he wants to stay here.”

That’s a slightly teasing comment. But, presumably, if Chong does excel in Belgium, United would be pretty keen to take him back.