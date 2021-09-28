Takehiro Tomiyasu reveals why he couldn’t turn down Arsenal move

Takehiro Tomiyasu has explained why he could not turn down the chance to join Arsenal after completing a £16million switch in the summer transfer window.

The Japan international swapped Bologna for London in August, having been chased by north London rivals Tottenham for much of the summer. And the versatile defender firmly believes that he has joined “one of the biggest clubs in the world”.

The Gunners have slipped from the previous lofty heights of the Arsene Wenger era and are currently rebuilding under Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu.

Tomiyasu’s arrival formed part of a big summer spend, and he’s convinced that Arsenal are a sleeping giant.

The 22-year-old told the Gunners’ official matchday programme why he ended up in north London: “For me Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world, so there is no reason at all to say no to them. It’s as simple as that – when I had the offer, I just wanted to be part of Arsenal.

“I wanted to play at a higher level, so I am so grateful to be given this chance by Arsenal. Just could not believe it when I found out.

“I was very excited as soon as I knew. I didn’t need to call anyone or speak to anyone for advice. It was an easy choice for me, because, well because it’s Arsenal.

“I didn’t even have time to speak to the manager before signing the contract, and I didn’t need to. I wanted to come.”

Tomiyasu has so far been used as a right-back by Arteta but can also play centrally in a back three.

Special thanks for Odegaard

After a slow start, the Gunners have reeled off three wins, against Norwich, Burnley and rivals Spurs. And Tomiyasu has hailed his Emirates colleagues for helping to settle him in.

He added: “Ever since I arrived, every single player has helped me a lot here, and every member of staff as well.

“Before that game against Norwich I have to say I was really nervous. So I really appreciated the help from all the players, especially Martin Odegaard.

“He told me that you just have to enjoy this time, really enjoy it and that’s what I was able to do. It helped that we were able to take the three points as well!

“It meant it was a good day for me, but if I think of my own performance, actually I’m not 100 per cent satisfied. I made some mistakes, especially defensively. But I think it will get better, it was just my first game.”

Arsenal are back in action on Saturday evening when they head to high-flying Brighton.

