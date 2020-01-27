Takumi Minamino names three things he must improve at Liverpool

Liverpool new boy Takumi Minamino has named three things he must improve after struggling to make an impact at Shrewsbury on Sunday.

The Japan international was handed another FA Cup start by Jurgen Klopp, having impressed on his Premier League bow in the win at Wolves, but found it tough going against the League One side.

Liverpool had looked to be cruising at 2-0 up but the Shrews hit back to draw 2-2 and earn a money-spinning replay at Anfield, a game in which Klopp has already confirmed he will not be on the sidelines and that hardly any of his first-teamers will feature due to the winter break.

As for Minamino, the £7.5million signing from RB Salzburg struggled with the physicality of the home side and was often brushed off the ball at the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

He did have several chances to break his Liverpool duck in the game, but ultimately admitted that he must improve.

Minamino said: “I need to raise my tactical awareness and show my versatility.

“I started in a role that I’m used to, where I was able to receive the ball in good positions, but in the 2nd half I became less involved. I have to be more aggressive.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool are already in talks over a Premier League victory parade and have reportedly agreed a route with the city council due to road closures.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are on course for a first title in 30 years and could seal it as early as April, with The Athletic claiming that talks are already underway over a celebration parade.

The report adds that Monday May 18 has been mooted as a possible date, but could be put back if Liverpool are still in the Champions League.

Liverpool will not receive the Premier League trophy until the penultimate game of the season – their final home game against Chelsea scheduled for May 9 – despite the potential for a landslide victory.

If both Liverpool and nearest rivals Manchester City continue winning then the Reds could wrap up the title on April 4, if they beat Pep Guardiola’s men at The Etihad. Read more…