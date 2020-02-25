Minamino reveals how Klopp Dortmund favourite inspired Liverpool move

Liverpool attacker Takumi Minamino has revealed how a conversation with fellow Japan international Shinji Kagawa helped inspire his move to Merseyside.

Minamino, a £7.25million January arrival from RB Salzburg, has had a quiet start to his Liverpool career having featured only four times for the Reds so far.

However, he is expected to push for a bigger role in Jurgen Klopp’s plans next season and follow in the footsteps of Andy Robertson and Fabinho, who both struggled for game time early on at Anfield.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official programme, Minamino revealed how Kagawa was one of two players he contacted for advice, his compatriot having become one of Klopp’s favourite players at Borussia Dortmund.

“I spoke to Maya Yoshida at Southampton but I didn’t ask him about Liverpool,” the attacker said.

“I just told him that I would be coming to the Premier League, but I never told him that it would be Liverpool!

“I also spoke to Shinji Kagawa as he had played for Jurgen Klopp at Dortmund, too.

“Klopp talked to me about Shinji and Shinji talked about Klopp and from that I could sense that they had a really good relationship.

“Shinji said that Klopp was one of the best coaches in the world and now that I am here and working for him I have also realised he is one of the best coaches around.”

Kagawa scored 60 goals and assisted 55 others in two stints at Dortmund, which were sandwiched either side of a move to Manchester United, where he won the Premier League under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Minamino, meanwhile, has played 221 minutes for Liverpool so far, his last outing coming in a 4-0 win over Southampton earlier this month.

Liverpool regained their 22-point lead at the top of the Premier League table with a 3-2 victory over West Ham on Monday night.

