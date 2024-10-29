Talented Barcelona attacker tipped for January exit after failing to convince Hansi Flick

It’s emerged that a talented Barcelona attacking star does not feature in the long-term plans of Camp Nou boss Hansi Flick going forward.

Ansu Fati is the player in question, who is back at Barca this season after a difficult campaign in the Premier League with Brighton last time around.

The 21-year-old struggled for fitness during his time on the south coast and had hoped to discover his best form in Catalonia during the current season.

However, a combination of fitness issues and competition for places means Ansu Fati has managed just over two hours of playing time under Flick this term.

And now Spanish outlet Diario Sport reports that Ansu’s days are numbered with the LaLiga giants.

They state that ‘Barca have made it clear to agent Jorge Mendes that Ansu has had the same chances as his teammates to fight for minutes, but that it is clear that he is not part of the coach’s plans.’

That leaves the door wide open for a January exit, either on loan or a permanent basis – although the latter would be preferable to Barca as they continue to keep a close watch on their finances.

However, the report adds that the final decision will come down to the player himself.

READ MORE ➡️ Barcelona primed to fix problem position with January raid for tremendous Ligue 1 talent

Latest Barcelona news: Barca in City transfer battle / Newcastle tipped for Raphinha raid

Manchester City and Barcelona are reportedly interested in FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who has previously been heavily linked with Manchester United.

City could lose first choice shot-stopper Ederson next year amid interest from the Saudi Pro League and are eyeing potential replacements.

Man Utd held concrete interest in Costa during their hunt to replace David de Gea. There was talk of Costa heading to Old Trafford in a big-money deal, but the transfer never materialised as Andre Onana joined.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Man City and Barcelona are big admirers of Costa and it’s claimed that they could sign him for €45m (£37.5m / $48.6m).

Meanwhile, Newcastle have been tipped to sign Barcelona winger Raphinha but reports suggest that Premier League rivals Manchester City and Arsenal are also keen.

The Magpies have been heavily linked with Raphinha in the past and pundit Paul Robinson thinks the former Leeds United man would walk into Eddie Howe’s starting XI.