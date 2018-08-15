Talented Liverpool midfielder linked with Serie A switch

Torino have inquired about gaining the services of Serbian International and Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic on a season long loan according to Sky Sports Italia.

The 22-year-old has been linked with fellow Premier League club Cardiff and was most recently linked with a move to Russia with a move to CSKA Moscow being touted.

The move to Torino will be a hard move to get over the line with Sky Sports Italia, who report that it will be difficult to sort the details out in time due to the Serie A transfer window closing Friday evening ahead of the season starting on Saturday.

Grujic is part of the seven players that Jurgen Klopp has set aside for move’s elsewhere after new signings to Anfield have filled up the wage budget.

The Serbian international moved to Anfield in 2016 from Red Star Belgrade and a number European teams, including Internazionale, Juventus, Chelsea, and Milan, were interested in the midfielder.

But since joining The Reds appearances have been hard to come by resulting in being loaned back out to Red Star in 2016 and most recently Cardiff in 2018.

