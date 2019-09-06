Tahith Chong is confident he will get a chance to impress Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season after revealing talks had been held over an extended contract at Old Trafford.

The young Dutchman caught the eye over pre-season with his electric pace and trickery and was soon expected to be handed his chance in the first team.

However, Chong is clearly going to have to be patient, having been overlooked in the club’s first four Premier League matches so far. He’ll also be disappointed not to have been included in United’s 24-man squad for the Europa League which was announced on Thursday evening.

Nonetheless, Chong remains determined to force his way into Solskjaer’s thinking, with his chances likely to come, at first, in Carabao Cup.

And speaking while on international duty with Holland Under-21s, Chong is determined to keep plugging away.

Speaking to Voetbal Primeur, as translated by Sport Witness, Chong said: “Ole tells me to keep working hard and my chances will come. That’s nice to hear.

“There are a few players who left and I’m climbing up the pecking order.

“It’s always nice to come back to the Netherlands, but in the end I have to do what I find best for myself. That’s why I decided to stay,” he said in reference to approaches he had to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Regarding his contractual situation, Chong added: “Of course we are talking, but it’s still too early to say anything about it.

“The season is still long and we will see what happens. There are a lot of competitions coming up and I will focus on that.”

Since joining United in 2016, Chong has made four first-team appearances for United with his debut coming in a 2-0 FA Cup win over Reading in January.

One player who won’t be moving to Old Trafford, however, is Bruno Fernandes, with Sporting Lisbon’s president confirming Tottenham were the only club to make a concrete bid this summer.

