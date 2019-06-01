Ajax’s teenage striker Dillon Hoogewerf has confirmed on his Instagram page that he has put the finishing touches on a summer transfer to Manchester United.

The 16-year-old prospect is yet to make his debut for the Amsterdam giants, but is one of their prized young assets and his defection to Old Trafford will be seen as a major blow to them.

Hoogewerf is considered one of their most talented upcoming stars and shone for their U17s side this season, scoring 10 goals and laying on six assists.

And those performances had seen him heavily linked with a move to United and the youngster has now confirmed on his Instagram page that his switch has been complete.

The video shows Hoogewerf in an Ajax shirt before finishing with him wearing a United kit; the Red Devils anthem ‘Take Me Home United Road’ being played in the background. Watch it below!

United are believed to have agreed an undisclosed fee to bring Hoogewerf to Old Trafford with the 16-year-old likely to become the first arrival of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era.

United have a tradition for plundering the Dutch market with the likes of Tahith Chong, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Millen Baars all arriving in recent years.

Hoogewerf is likely to be slotted in for action with their U23s side initially, before making the step up to the first team.

United, meanwhile, could be going Double Dutch, with the club given a huge lift in their pursuit of Matthijs De Ligt.

